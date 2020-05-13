Clarity on Covid-19 airport measures

BANGKOK, 13 May 2020: Airports of Thailand warns domestic airline passengers in Thailand to check travel restriction that may differ with each province before they book flights.

Currently, there are five AOT-operated airports fully operational in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Hat Yai. Phuket airport will come back online on 15 May.

Four airlines, namely Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet are serving the airports. Bangkok Airways is due to start a flight from Suvarnabhumi airport to Samui Island on 15 May.

Specific measures are in place at all airports under AoT management, including body temperature checks and social distancing.

Domestic travellers arriving at Bangkok’s two airports are not required to quarantine for 14 days, but the rule applies in two provinces Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, where AoT manages airports.

Passengers arriving at Chiang Mai International Airport must complete the tracking information on the form Chor Mor 1. They will be handed a guide on surveillance and enter quarantine for 14 days.

Foreign passengers arriving on domestic flights to Chiang Mai will be detained at their registered accommodation or hotels designated by the provincial authorities for 14 days at their own expense.

Domestic passengers arriving at Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai International Airport are required to fill out documents downloaded to your mobile phone via a QR code. The documents come from the province’s administration and public health departments.

The information is used as a basis to establish screening measures for everybody entering Chiang Rai province.

If the passenger stayed in Bangkok or its adjoining provinces, Phuket, and the four southernmost provinces (Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Satun) for more than 24 hours the person must report to the disease control officer and comply with the 14-day home quarantine rule.

If the person is travelling from Bangkok after a day visit of fewer than 24 hours, they are not required to report to the disease control officer and enter quarantine. However, they must check for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days, and if they have a fever or abnormal symptoms, they must immediately report to the nearest hospital.

Travellers from Phuket province to Chiang Rai must report to the disease control officer and transfer to the Wiang In Riverside Resort Hotel to enter a 14-day local quarantine.

There are no restrictions imposed on domestic passengers at Hat Yai airport in Songkhla province that is under AOT management.