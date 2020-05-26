STB and Zouk host virtual party

SINGAPORE, 26 May 2020: The Singapore Tourism Board teams up with Asia’s iconic nightclub Zouk Singapore to organise Zouk Phuturescapes – a series of virtual parties for audiences around the world – in the last weekend of May.

STB and Zouk take virtual parties to the next level by reinventing the existing entertainment and nightlife concept, engaging audiences at home through a curated line-up of local and international DJs and musicians, as well as innovative technology elements such as augmented reality filters and 3D virtual backgrounds.

The collaboration between STB and Zouk comes naturally, as both brands are attuned to the changes in the consumption of entertainment and nightlife, and are keen to push boundaries and pioneer new concepts to showcase Singapore’s vibrant offerings in these areas, amidst COVID-19.

STB assistant chief executive marketing group, Lynette Pang said: “We will showcase the best of Singapore’s entertainment and nightlife, and shine the spotlight on our home-grown talents. Together with Zouk, we welcome audiences around the world to join us for this unique experience from the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

Zouk Group chief executive officer, Andrew Li said: “The support of the Singapore Tourism Board has provided us with the opportunity to further elevate our virtual parties to showcase Singapore’s entertainment and nightlife scene to a global audience. Through Phuturescapes, we hope to unite our global community on a safe and readily accessible platform for all to tune in, dance along together, engage with one another, and collectively look forward to the day guests from around the world can be welcomed into the club again.”

Comprising three virtual parties, Phuturescapes will kick off in the USA, 29 May, followed by Asia and Australia on 30 May, and the UK on 31 May. Up to 1,000 guests can register for each party, hosted on video conferencing platform Zoom. The parties will also be streamed live on both brands’ Facebook and YouTube.

To add an interactive element to the parties, STB and Zouk worked with VICE to create augmented reality filters on Instagram. One of these AR filters will feature an avatar of Diplo against a 3D virtual background of Gardens by the Bay.

Audiences will be able to capture the content of themselves enjoying the parties, layer the AR filters over the content for a fun touch, and post on Instagram. VICE has also created virtual backgrounds of various tourism icons, which audiences can use during the Zoom party.