India resumes domestic flights

BENGALURU, India, 26 May 2020: India’s Civil Aviation Ministry gave the green light to resume domestic flight operations effective on Monday after it locked down all airline travel in late March.

Star Air, a scheduled commercial airline, confirmed it would commence daily domestic flight as there is a growing demand from passengers for safe travel encouraged the Government to start domestic flight operations.

Star Air operates services to 10 Indian cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Tirupati, Hubballi, Belagavi, Delhi (Hindon), Kalaburagi, Indore, and Kishangarh (Ajmer).

Star Air uses 50-seater Embraer aircraft is fitted out with seats offering a wider distance between passengers inside the aircraft.

” Millions of people are stuck in different parts of our country due to the lockdown. Now, these people can easily reach their homes with utmost safety as per guidelines issued by DGCA,” said Star chairman Sanjay Ghodawat.

The reopening of domestic airline services caused chaos at airports across the country. Some states limited flights or changed the airline slot times causing confusion for thousands of passengers on the first day.