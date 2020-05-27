MTCO lists SMEs that need donations to survive

BANGKOK, 27 May 2020: To support small travel enterprises during the current Covid-19 crisis, the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office has set up a “Support Experience Mekong Collection members” page on its website.

The page identifies small businesses struggling to survive the crisis due to financial strain and lost revenues that need urgently to tap emergency financial support. It lists businesses that are asking for donations or selling gift certificates.

MTCO Executive Director Jens Thraenhart commented: “Experience Mekong Collection members provide these locally authentic experiences to travellers and residents alike, which make the Mekong Region so exciting and interesting.

“Connecting with local culture and its people is the foundation of the Experience Mekong brand, and now these experiences are in danger of not surviving these difficult times during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Many businesses are struggling to pay their employees and cover their expenses. We all have a duty and a responsibility to help these operators, for the better of sustainable and responsible tourism of the region for the short-term and the long-term.”

Companies in serious need of support are listed under six-country categories that make up the Mekong Region; Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand.

Visit: https://www.mekongtourism.org/support-experience-mekong-collection-members/