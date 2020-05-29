AirAsia resumes more flights in Asia

KUALA LUMPUR 29 May 2020: As Malaysia prepares to relax lockdown measures and reopen airline services, possibly by mid- June, Air Asia has confirmed it is finalising plans to resume some international service within Asia by later in the month.

According to the airline’s international provisional schedule from 10 to 30 June, it is planning services from Kuala Lumpur, Kuching and Penang to 15 destinations in Asia.

From Kuala Lumpur on routes to India, the airline plans to resume services to Bangalore with three weekly flights (17 June) and to Chennai (15 June) with four weekly. On the Kuala Lumpur – Tiruchirapalli route it will start a three-weekly service on 16 June.

It will serve the Kuala Lumpur – Dhaka (Bangladesh) route also 15 June with four weekly flights.

In the ASEAN region, effective 10 June, Air Asia will fly daily services from Kuala Lumpur to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam and Jakarta in Indonesia as well as a four-weekly service to Medan Kualanamu, North Sumatra, Indonesia.

Also on 10 June, the airline will start a four-weekly service from Kuala Lumpur to Yangon in Myanmar.

A three-weekly service to Phnom Penh the capital of Cambodia should launch 11 June.

Twice daily services will launch 14 June from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore.

A service from Kuala Lumpur to Manila in the Philippines should start 15 June with four weekly flights.

On the 14 June, the airline plans to fly from Kuching in Sarawak state, East Malaysia, to Singapore offering four weekly flights.

Three-weekly services from Penang to Medan Kualanamu in Indonesia should start 10 June and from Penang to Singapore provisional information shows AirAsia flying daily effective 13 June.