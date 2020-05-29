Covid-19: Latest travel and entry rules

HONG KONG, 29 May 2020: Hong Kong and Singapore relax the ban on transit passengers at their airports effective first week of June while Spain keen to rebuild tourism ends its quarantine rule 1 July for foreign visitors.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Airport will reopen to transit flights from 1 June, after transit travel was suspended 25 March. All transit passengers must wear face masks and undergo temperature screening following their arrival at the airport.

Despite relaxing the transit passenger rule, entry into the territory remains restricted for non-residents.

Foreign nationals who aren’t residents of Hong Kong are not allowed to enter with a few exceptions. Those permitted to enter Hong Kong will be subject to 14 days compulsory quarantine and required to wear a wristband that monitors location. All arrivals to Hong Kong International airport are required to go through medical screening, including a deep throat saliva swab-test.

On the political front, protests continue to take place in Hong Kong. Some of these could turn into violent clashes.

Singapore

Singapore Changi Airport will lift its transit passenger ban 2 June Transit passengers will remain in designated facilities in the transit area and cannot mix with other passengers according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.

Cambodia

All travellers, including Cambodian nationals, entering the country present a medical certificate indicating negative test results for Covid-19 and undergo a PCR swab test upon arrival at airports in the country.

Following the lifting of an entry ban on foreigners on 20 May; foreigners must also provide proof of a valid medical insurance policy. Travellers who test positive will be required to quarantine at a government-designated facility.

South Korea

From 1 June, foreign nationals residing in South Korea on most types of long-term visas will need to apply for a re-entry permit before undertaking any travel out of South Korea.

If they leave without a re-entry permit, they will need to apply for a new long-term visa before return to South Korea. Some visa holders may be exempt from these measures.

If you have been granted a re-entry permit allowing you to return, you’ll also need a medical certificate (in Korean or English) confirming a negative Covid test result or that you show no symptoms of illness. This certificate must be issued within 48 hours prior to boarding your return flight to South Korea.

Japan

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that travellers from Afghanistan, Argentina, Bangladesh, El Salvador, Ghana, Guinea, India, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, South Africa and Tajikistan would be indefinitely barred from entering the country as of 27 May. It brings Japan’s entry ban up to 111 nations.

Spain

Spain will lift the quarantine rule for overseas travellers from 1 July.

Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya announced that the country’s 14-day quarantine period for those arriving from overseas would be lifted to boost tourism.

Norway

Norway has closed all of its borders to all non-resident foreign travellers until at least 20 August, to prevent further spread of Covid-19. European Union and European Economic Area citizens who are family members of Norwegians, who own property in Norway or who are seasonal agricultural workers, are exempt. All travellers are subject to a 10-day self-quarantine upon arrival, excluding cross-border workers with Finland and Sweden.

Portugal

Tap Air will resume at least 240 international flights from 1 July, including to Spain, Italy, Germany and Belgium, among other countries.