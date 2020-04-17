Vietjet reinstates some domestic flights

SINGAPORE, 17 April 2020: Vietjet resumed daily passenger and cargo flights as of Thursday 16 April to support essential supply chains.

In response to a Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) directive issued yesterday, Vietjet operates daily return flights between Hanoi and Danang and between Ho Chi Minh City and Danang.

It is also increasing services between the capital Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to two daily flights.

The airline flies 10 cargo flights per day to transport medical supplies and essential equipment for free to support Vietnam’s pandemic control measures. The airline is also offering free transportation for doctors and medical staff during this time.

In line with the CAAV’s decision, Vietjet will provide further updates for its flight schedule on its website www.vietjetair.com, Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam and through official ticketing offices and agents.

To reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection when travelling, Vietjet has increased its health check procedures for all passengers and crew before all flights. All passengers and crew must wear masks and adopt the World Health Organisation and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) recommendations to ensure the health and safety for passengers, flight crew and the community.

However, it did not give any details on social distancing in the cabin such as restricting the use of middle seats in each row and procedures on the ground to screen passengers for symptoms such as high body temperature before issuing boarding passes.