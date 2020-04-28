Vietjet back with bargain fares

SINGAPORE, 28 April 2020: Thai Vietjet is offering more than a million promotional tickets priced from only THB9 (approximately USD 28 cents) (*) for Thailand flights from August.

Passengers can book the promotional tickets on Vietjet’s website at www.vietjetair.com from 27 April to 3 May 2020. Tickets are valid for travel between 1 August to 31 December 2020.

The promotional tickets are applicable for all routes from Danang and Da Lat in Vietnam to Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi airport), and from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam to Udonthani. This also includes Thailand’s domestic routes from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi airport) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, from Phuket to Chiang Rai, and from Udon Thani to Chiang Rai.

Vietjet is currently offering Power Passes that allows its holders to take unlimited flights within Vietnam. The two Power Pass options include the Power Pass Sky6 priced at VND8,999,000 (approximately USD 382) (*) for unlimited domestic flights until the end of 30 September 2020, and the Power Pass Sky12 priced at VND16,999,000 (approximately USD 724) (*) for unlimited domestic flights until the end of 31 March 2021 (**).

A special discount of up to 25% is available for all Power Pass bookings from now until 30 April 2020.

Vietjet conducts health check procedures for all passengers and crew before all flights and follows all mandatory requirements such as the wearing face masks.

The airline also complies with global standards and guidelines from the local authorities, the World Health Organisation and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

*) Excluding taxes and fees;

(**) Excluding national public holidays