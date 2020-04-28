THAI delivers meal boxes to go

BANGKOK, 28 April 2020: THAI Airways International is introducing its THAI Catering chef’s signature meal box menu for home delivery.

The “premium menu meal box” menu created by THAI Catering’s chefs could be a preview of what travellers could expect when flights resume under the new norm forced on us by Covid-19. New stricter rules agreed last week for all airlines operating in Thailand ban food and drink distribution on domestic flights in Thailand.

However, once international flights resume possibly in June, airlines will probably opt to distribute meal boxes before flights board to maintain social distancing as much as possible.

Until THAI resumes flights in late October, the meal box promotion keeps the chefs busy and gives Bangkok residents a break from rustling up three meals a day while staying at home.









THAI Catering managing director, Varangkana Luerojwong, explained the meal box set was “part of the ‘Eat at Home Campaign’ for customers who pre-order meals and pick them up at Puff & Pie shops or have them delivered to their homes.”

Each menu offers a choice of food and desserts. A selection of Thai and international dishes are made from ingredients sourced from Thailand’s Royal Projects.

Customers can pre-order one day in advance by calling 02-356-1666 and 02-592-1027 to 8 or Line: ongroundsales, http://lin.ee/w7TtUKN from 0800-1300 daily. Meals may be delivered or picked up in person at the Puff & Pie shop at THAI Head Office, THAI Operations Center (OPC) at Suvarnabhumi Airport Monday to Friday, or daily at THAI Catering in Don Mueang district close to the airport.