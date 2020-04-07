Royal Cliff makes masks for community

PATTAYA, 7 April 2020: Hotels are temporarily closed in Pattaya as a strict lockdown takes hold in Thailand to counter the spread of Covid-19.

Community and family spirit prevails as one hotel CEO rallies staff to support the fight against the pandemic by making masks.









Royal Cliff Hotels Group CEO, Vitanart Vathanakul, leads the team daily to produce safety masks for hotel employees and for neighbouring hospitals and charities.

All masks produced are subject to a thorough washing process and packaged to ensure the highest hygiene level.

“During this stressing time, we are doing our utmost to help as many people as possible and be part of the fight against the spread of Covid-19 in the country. Let’s take care of each other,” Vitanart posted on the group’s Facebook Page.

Located on a 64-acre private parkland estate overlooking the Gulf of Thailand just 5 km from main bay Pattaya, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group operates four award-winning hotels. They are currently closed temporarily along with all hotels in Pattaya and the coastal province of Chon Buri.