Making a living online

BANGKOK 13 April 2020: Airbnb has introduced Online Experiences, a new way for people to connect, travel virtually and earn income during the COVID-19 crisis.

With communities around the world staying home to protect their health, people can’t undertake routine activities like going to work, exercising or pursuing a passion.

Online Experiences will change that by allowing hosts to earn an income in these uncertain times, and bring their transformative virtual Experience to millions of guests.

Airbnb Online Experiences offers an array of options like meditation with Buddhist monks, virtual visits with the dogs of Chernobyl, cooking with a Moroccan family, and more. With so many people sheltering in place, Online Experiences provide:

New activities for families to explore like learning the secrets of magic

Options for work colleagues who want to reconnect and bond with team activities like making coffee with a professional coffee taster

Features for groups looking to celebrate birthdays or get-togethers privately and the option to request specific dates for Experiences like bartending with experts

See how Online Experiences work at https://youtu.be/XhaTCzKrEtE .

Online Experiences unlocks unprecedented access to inspiring hosts from more than 30 different countries, including Olympic medalists Alistair Brownlee and Lauren Gibbs. Whether a HIIT workout, learning about nutrition with a Bobsledder or a virtual bike tour, guests can now connect with some of the most celebrated athletes in the world from the comfort of their own living room.

“Human connection is at the core of what we do,” says Catherine Powell, Head of Airbnb Experiences. “With so many people needing to stay indoors to protect their health, we want to provide an opportunity for our hosts to connect with our global community of guests in the only way possible right now, online.”

Highlights of Online Experiences