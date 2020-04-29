Bangkok Airways restarts Samui flights

BANGKOK, 29 April 2020: Bangkok Airways will resume domestic flight operations from 15 May starting with a twice-daily service Bangkok – Samui to serve mainly travellers who remain stranded on Samui and neighbouring islands.

Tourists stranded on Samui need to transfer to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport to connect with repatriation flights organised by various governments.

Flight procedures on the Samui run will strictly comply with safety measures and social distancing guidelines set by the Ministry of Public Health and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

Health and safety measures that the CAAT set out for all airlines offering domestic services include seat distancing onboard, a ban on inflight food and beverage service.

All crew members will wear masks, protective eye gear and gloves when on duty. Passengers must wear protective masks in the airport, during boarding and on the flight. Other measures include health screening and body temperature scans for both airport staff, crew and passengers.

Samui Airport will be open from 0800 to 1900 daily from 15 May. The airline’s two airports in Sukhothai and Trat remain closed.

Other domestic routes should reopen in early June, while the management says it will resume international flights will 25 October. However, the actual routes and frequencies will depend on how Europe’s outbound travel market recovers. Europe is the main source of passengers during the winter timetable 25 October to 31 March.