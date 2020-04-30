Amazing Thailand health campaign hatched

BANGKOK, 30 May 2020: Once Covid-19 is in full retreat and flight restrictions are lifted, Thailand intends to launch a campaign that promises a new level of health safety across the country’s tourism content.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is preparing an “Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration” campaign that will focus on lifting health standards in the industry through rigid certification of tourism businesses.

Officials from TAT, the public health and tourism ministries brainstormed a proposal to introduce a raft of health safety requirements and strict certification during a meeting held at the weekend.

Assuming the role of campaign team leader, TAT’s deputy governor for tourism products and business, Thapanee Kiatphaibool, will present the objectives, requirements and the certification process to private sector organisations over the next few weeks.

Commenting on the campaign objectives, Thapanee posted on Facebook: “I can say that we are moving towards a very intensive new normal … To prepare for travel and activities and sports, it is most important that we ensure health and hygiene standards with safety at the heart of tourism at every level.”

The drafted criteria for certification will apply to all organisers of tourism and sports activities, as well as events and meetings, Thapanee told local newspapers this week.

Tourism officials want the certification to be up and running so all relevant travel and hospitality providers can apply and complete the process by the time international airlines reactivate routes to Thailand.

The campaign will be open for registration soon, she added, and organisations should complete the certification of their health-safe status by August.