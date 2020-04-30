Scoot sustains skeleton services

SINGAPORE, 30 April 2020: Scoot has extended until 31 May an interim schedule, that sees the Singapore-based low-cost airline offering three weekly flights each to Hong Kong and Perth.

Previously the interim schedule was due to expire 7 May according to Airlineroute timetable information. All flights use the Boeing Dreamliner 787-900.

The Singapore – Hong Kong service continues with three flights weekly on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday departing Changi Airport at 1415 and arriving in Hong Kong at 1820.

The Singapore – Perth service also continues with two weekly departing Singapore at 1200 on Tuesday and Sunday and arriving in Perth at 1700. The third service departs Singapore at 1530 on Friday and arrives in Perth at 2035.

Meanwhile, the Nok Scoot joint venture with Thailand’s with Nok Air remains grounded until 31 May after the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand extended the ban on international flights serving Thailand as one of the ongoing measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

The suspension grounds NokScoot services from its base at Bangkok Don Mueang Airport to Delhi (4 weekly), Nanjing (daily), Osaka (daily) Qingdao (4 weekly), Shenyang (4 weekly), Taipei (daily) Tianjin (daily) and Tokyo Narita (daily).

The airline has provisionally scheduled a resumption international flights starting 1 June, subject to CAAT approval, but it is likely that it will stagger the resumption of services possibly first to cities in Mainland China.