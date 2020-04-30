Staying home earns miles on THAI

BANGKOK Thai Airways Internationals is breaking new ground with a frequent flyer bonus campaign that offers members more miles if they stay at home.

Launched earlier this week on the airline’s Facebook page the #StayHomeEarnMiles campaign offers free miles to Royal Orchid Plus members as long as they stay true to the “stay-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thai Airways EVP commercial Wiwat Piyawiroj commented: “Thai Airways wishes to stand by the side of all people in Thailand during this difficult time by urging them to stay at home in compliance with government recommendations.”

As long as ROP members demonstrate through the app’s tracking features that they are at home, they collect miles to use after the crisis ends.

To take part, Royal Orchid Plus members simply download the Stay Home Miles Exchange app on their mobile devices, and the tracking begins with the clock registering points for future travel.

Miles accumulated will be credited to the passenger’s ROP account on 10 July.

Stay home with THAI

Earn one ROP mile for every four hours via the “Thai stay home miles exchange” Keep it for hotel, accommodation or other rewards as per conditions.





Three steps to follow

1. Download The Thai stay home miles exchange app

• Android System: download atbit.ly/ROP-THAISHME and join the campaign until 23 May 2020.

• Ios System: download at the Apple app store and join the campaign until 26 May 2020.

2. Search for a home or residential location (if specified, it will not be changed). Then the application will start collecting data. If the user stays within a radius of 100 meters or less, the system will collect miles continuously. But if you leave the location, the system will notify and stop collecting miles.

3. After the end of the campaign (or when the total of 500,000 miles for each operating system runs out), Royal Orchid Plus miles will be transferred to the membership account by 10 July.

More details: bit.ly/ROP-THAISHME

For members in Thailand only

Sign up: bit.ly/ROP-Enroll