Accor reaches inside our homes

SINGAPORE, 10 April 2020: We don’t usually associate Accor with home entertainment, but even hospitality giants of the likes of Accor are feeling the pinch as travellers opt to stay home to beat Covid-19.

The international hotel corporation launched this week its “ALL – Accor Live Limitless”- a daily lifestyle companion to brighten up quarantine.

The new global digital entertainment campaign is supposed to take our minds off Covid-19 to adopt new ways of living and working.

At the moment, many of Accor’s properties are closed in Southeast Asia. Staff are on unpaid holidays, and the future looks grim for the hospitality business.

#ALLatHome kicked off this week as sponsored social media posts on Facebook, the kind we usually block as they intrude on our Facebook conversations. But a closer look shows the campaign has merit if only to break the boredom of quarantine and strict stay-at-home routines. The content series is themed around sports, food and entertainment.

Each week, through its Facebook pages, ALL will showcase content and live streams to a worldwide audience of loyalty members.

It will include fitness trainer-led workouts, exclusive DJ sets playing lively beats, and masterclass cooking tutorials presented by world-leading chefs; the digital content bites are intended to entertain and stimulate.

Beat boredom at home

Sports: Coaching with Ken Group, exclusive interviews with Marquinhos and Marco Verratti and morning routines with Paris Saint-Germain players, training routines with Double Olympic Judo Champion Teddy Riner, e-sport contest with the Paris Saint-Germain football club

Food: Pastry classes with Parisian pastry chef Quentin Lechat and cooking classes with Pierre Sang along with many more award-winning culinary artists Entertainment: Live DJs are part of a line-up of emerging artists from ibis Music, exclusive content and playlists with Montreux Jazz Festival.