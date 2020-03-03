Vietnam reschedules travel mart

HANOI, 3 March 2020: Organisers of the Vietnam International Travel Mart have jiggled the dates from the first week of April to 14 to 17 May the Vietnam Tourism Association confirmed last week.

Themed “Heritage – Power of Vietnam’s Tourism”, the fair failed to attract enough support for the original dates as most the tour operators who attend come from countries with a high volume of Covid-129 cases.

Businesses and tourism management and promotion agencies from 45 cities and provinces nationwide and 17 countries and territories across the world had confirmed participation before the virus spread across North Asia.

Plus there were concerns that a travel show with more than 65,000 visitors posed a threat for the health and safety of Hanoi’s residents.

Last year the show generated 29,300 tour bookings earning an estimated VND322.3 billion (USD13.8 million USD).

The country welcomed 18 million foreign tourists last year, up more than 16% ent from 2018.

