THAI eases fee rule on ticket changes

BANGKOK, 20 March 2020: THAI and Thai Smile will waive ticket change fees on domestic routes after the government cancelled the Songkran Festival.

Thai Airways International vice president sales, Nond Kalinta, said the airline was responding to the government’s decision to cancel the Songkran public holiday 13 to 15 April 2020.

Both airlines are now changing domestic ticket dates without charging a fee waiver for all THAI and codeshare flights with THAI Smile that were issued before 19 March for travel during 1-30 April.

Passengers may change their flights without incurring a fee on the same route or reservation booking designator (RBD). Taxes and fare difference will apply if the chosen flight is overbooked.

They can change their route without a ticket change fee; taxes and fare difference apply.

A name change can be made just once for a THB500 fee.

For group tour tickets, the deposit fee can be used later (within one-year validity).