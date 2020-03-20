Princess: We will be back

SINGAPORE, 20 March 2020: Princess Cruises beamed a heart-warming message “We Will Be Back” from the balcony staterooms of Sky Princess, the newest ship in Princess’ 18-strong fleet.

Like her sister ships, Sky Princess has paused operations for 60 days but will return to sail across Scandinavia and Russia after this time.

Along with illuminating the message across the ship, the cruise line also displayed a banner at the atrium of Sky Princess, conveying the same message.

Princess also shared the heartwarming image on its social media platforms, where cruisers showed their love and support for the brand.

“Our hearts are full of gratitude as we read your messages of support. We’ll continue to share updates & respond to questions as our teams work to ensure a safe return home for guests and teammates, and look forward to welcoming you aboard again soon. #WeWillBeBack#PrincessProud”

A loyal fan of Princess Pat Musante posted on the Princess Cruises Facebook. “We love Princess and have four cruises booked. Our first is 28 May, the British Isles And then we have Hawaii, Buenos Aires and the Mediterranean. We really hope that Princess will be up and running at the end of May. We were on the Sky for three weeks in February joined by our granddaughter the third week, and we had the best time ever”.

