Stay Home Recipe

SINGAPORE, 30 March 2020: Work from home or self-isolation? Try one of these tempting dishes from Southeast Asia.
We’ve gathered some easy recipes just for you.
THAI POMELO SALAD
A palate cleanser packed with sweet, sour, and spicy flavours; taste and tweak the seasonings as you go.
Try this at home as this salad is simple, refreshing and full of flavour.
View Recipe at https://bit.ly/Pomelo-Salad-TTRWeekly
NYONYA SEAFOOD LAKSA
The soul of a good bowl of Nyonya Laksa is the gravy, which is spicy and rich with just a hint of sweetness from the infusion of thick coconut milk.
This dish can be easily prepared at home as a family meal or comfort food for a rainy day.
View Recipe at https://bit.ly/Seafood-Laksa-TTRWeekly
SEAFOOD CHAR KWAY TEOW
Ask Singaporeans for their favourite local food, and char kwayteow is likely to emerge as one of the top choices.
Check out the step-by-step recipe guide from Hard Rock Café Singapore.
View Recipe at https://bit.ly/H-Char-Kway-Teow-TTRWeekly
AYAM BETUTU
This is a traditional Balinese dish featuring chicken rubbed in Balinese spices and then slow-cooked in banana leaf through steaming or roasting.
Learn to make this flavourful and spicy AyamBetutu at home.
View Recipe athttps://bit.ly/Ayam-Betutu-TTRWeekly