Stay Home Recipe

SINGAPORE, 30 March 2020: Work from home or self-isolation? Try one of these tempting dishes from Southeast Asia.

We’ve gathered some easy recipes just for you.

THAI POMELO SALAD

A palate cleanser packed with sweet, sour, and spicy flavours; taste and tweak the seasonings as you go.

Try this at home as this salad is simple, refreshing and full of flavour.

View Recipe at https://bit.ly/Pomelo-Salad-TTRWeekly

NYONYA SEAFOOD LAKSA

The soul of a good bowl of Nyonya Laksa is the gravy, which is spicy and rich with just a hint of sweetness from the infusion of thick coconut milk.

This dish can be easily prepared at home as a family meal or comfort food for a rainy day.

View Recipe at https://bit.ly/Seafood-Laksa-TTRWeekly

SEAFOOD CHAR KWAY TEOW

Ask Singaporeans for their favourite local food, and char kwayteow is likely to emerge as one of the top choices.

Check out the step-by-step recipe guide from Hard Rock Café Singapore.

View Recipe at https://bit.ly/H-Char-Kway-Teow-TTRWeekly

AYAM BETUTU

This is a traditional Balinese dish featuring chicken rubbed in Balinese spices and then slow-cooked in banana leaf through steaming or roasting.

Learn to make this flavourful and spicy AyamBetutu at home.

View Recipe athttps://bit.ly/Ayam-Betutu-TTRWeekly

