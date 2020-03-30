PAL pencils in flights mid-April

MANILA, 30 March 2020: Philippine Airlines suspended international flights through to 14 April following cancellation of all domestic services mid-March, but it is planning to reintroduce some routes later in April if travel restrictions are lifted.

The airline has pencilled in flights from 15 to 30 April in a preliminary schedule posted by Airlineroute.

The services are planned to resume worldwide but with fewer weekly frequencies. On regional routes within Southeast Asia, the airline will reintroduce services to all of its neighbouring countries.

A service between Cebu and Bangkok will be scheduled three times weekly using an A321.

Manila-Bangkok will be served by two daily services using an Airbus A320 or A330-300

From Manila, Denpasar (Bali) will be served by a daily flight. Other services from Manila include 10 flights to Ho Chi Minh City and four weekly flights to Hanoi both in Vietnam.

Manila – Kuala Lumpur will be served by 10 weekly flights, Jakarta in Indonesia by nine flights weekly, Singapore with three daily flights and Phnom Penh in Cambodia with five weekly flights.

Some new routes planned for a launch at the end of April have now been postponed to the end of October at the earliest. They include Manila – Perth, Davao – Mandao and Zamboanga – Kota Kinabalu in Sabah state, Malaysia.