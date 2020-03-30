Bangkok shuts more venues

BANGKOK, 30 March 2020: More venues in Bangkok have been closed temporarily, following an announcement signed by Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang at the weekend.

The eight additional locations that are now off-limits are competition grounds, children’s playgrounds, concert venues, museums, public libraries, meeting and event venues, snooker and billiard halls, and nurseries except in hospitals.

Locations identified will remain closed until 30 April. Earlier, the authorities listed 26 locations that closed to the public on 22 March, and their closure will be extended until 30 April.

Thailand reported 1,388 cases as of Sunday. The death toll is now seven with 111 discharged from hospital.

Most newly reported cases are linked to previously reported clusters such as Thais returning home and cases identified at a spa, hotel, restaurant, and shops. The most serious damaging cluster was a boxing stadium. The government reported 11 healthcare workers were infected.

Fifty-seven provinces in Thailand have now reported cases.