Stay active healthy and connected

SINGAPORE, 27 March 2020: Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort, Phuket is launching daily online fitness classes for people to enjoy for free at home.

Available twice-daily from Friday, 27 March onwards, the classes will be led by Thanyapura coaches and include high energy HIIT sessions, Muay Thai, yoga classes and more.

Available via live stream on Thanyapura’s Facebook page, the classes require no equipment and aim to keep us motivated, fit and healthy during this period when many of us are required to stay at home.

Each class includes a warm-up and main exercise, before ending with a cool-down and stretches. The live videos range from 30 to 60 minutes, and weekly class schedules can be viewed via Thanyapura’s website.

Thanyapura will also launch online personal training sessions for members and non-members to enjoy. Private sessions can be booked with most Thanyapura trainers directly via the Thanyapura’s 360 portal via the website.

“We understand that Covid-19 has disrupted the daily work and exercise schedules of people around the world,” said Edgar Toral, Thanyapura’s Executive VP Edgar Toral. “If people must stay home, then we want them staying active and healthy, and these online classes are our way of keeping people motivated and health-conscious.”

Situated on the tropical Thai island of Phuket, Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort was recently named as one of the world’s top 10 fitness retreats and is home to world-class sports facilities, an integrated health centre and expert coaching. Promoting ‘active wellness’ and offering a range of sports training, lifestyle improvement and executive health programmes and camps, the resort is designed to help individuals of all ages and abilities optimise their lives and lifestyles through exercise, nutrition and mindfulness.

Website:www.thanyapura.com