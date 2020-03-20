Singapore slaps tougher rules on travel

SINGAPORE, 20 March 2020: Effective 2359 on 20 March all travellers entering Singapore, regardless of their travel history, will be issued with a 14-day Stay Home Notice.

In addition, short-term visitors with a recent travel history to mainland China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, the Republic of Korea and Spain, are not allowed to enter or even transit in Singapore.

The new stay home noticed was announced Wednesday by Singapore’s Multi-Ministry Task Force co-chaired by Minister Lawrence Wong.

“In view of the heightened risk of further importation of COVID-19 to Singapore, Singaporeans are now advised to defer all travel abroad with immediate effect,” the task force explained.

The announcement supersedes an earlier advisory on 15 March that told Singaporeans to “defer all non-essential travel abroad.”

The expansion of the travel advisory aims to reduce the risk of Singaporeans being infected with the virus when abroad, and spreading it to other Singaporeans when they return home.

The 14-Day Stay-Home Notice for all travellers should help to reduce the risk of further importation that leads community spread in Singapore according to the Multi-Ministry Taskforce statement.

The 20 March 2020 becomes effective at 2359 and impacts on all Singaporeans, Permanent Residents, Long Term Pass holders and short term visitors entering Singapore.

They will all be issued a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) and will need to provide proof of the place where they will serve the confinement. Proof could be a hotel booking covering the entire period, or a place of residence they or their family members own.

For the land crossings with Malaysia, there are already restrictions imposed by Malaysia under their Movement Control Order. The Singapore-Malaysia Special Working Committee and senior Malaysian ministers are now discussing a joint mitigation plan to ensure the safe and sustainable movement of people, goods and services between the two countries.

Persons under SHN will have to remain in their place of residence at all times for 14 days after entering Singapore.