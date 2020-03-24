Minor adjusts hotels operations

BANGKOK, 24 March 2020: Minor International, a global hotel group headquartered in Bangkok, will temporarily suspend operations at some hotels in Thailand, neighbouring Malaysia and Europe according to a notification to the Stock Exchange of Thailand released Tuesday.

Group chief executive officer, Dillip Rajakarier, conceded the group faced a decline in business but looking forward “there would be significant pent-up demand when the situation improves. Such recovery is expected to be fast and significant, and will partially make up for the shortfall that the company is currently experiencing.”

Minor in Thailand

Until recovery dawns, the group confirmed Minor Hotels Thailand would suspend services at hotels in Bangkok starting with the closure of restaurants.

“Provincial hotels are being prepared to close. The actions taken are to help stop the spread of the virus and to safeguard the health of guests and staff, while simultaneously reducing operating costs,” the group’s CEO stated in the update to the stock exchange.

“Such short-term measures are necessary to preserve the long-term sustainability of the business,” he said.

Indian Ocean and neighbours

All properties remain in operation, with the exception of Anantara Desaru in Malaysia, which has been closed following a government directive.

Anantara Kalutara and Avani Kalutara in Sri Lanka have been temporarily consolidated into one single operation for cost reduction.

Middle East

Properties are under management contracts where Minor Hotels is “crafting country-specific responses to situations on the ground.” Government relief funds have been granted in key countries.

Africa

Most hotels remain in operation, pending evolution of virus situation and government responses.

Europe & Latin America

To reduce costs, the group is closing hotels due to insufficient demand to sustain operations. In Italy and Spain, all hotels are closed except for six hotels in some destinations which have been repurposed to solidarity hospitals and to host health personnel.

In Spain, the new rule under the State of Emergency law stipulates the closure of all hotels.

In Germany, Benelux and Latin America, NH Hotel Group is implementing the same strategy with the decision to close hotels based on activity, occupancy criteria and the government direction.