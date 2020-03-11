Check Emirates fare deals

BANGKOK, 11 March 2020: It is never too early to plan for the next adventure. With spring and summer holidays just around the corner, jumpstart your travel plans with Emirates’ special fares.

For a limited time, jet-setters in Thailand can look forward to great deals to key destinations in Emirates’ global network with special Business Class and Economy Class fares.

Return fares start at only THB15,420 in economy class or THB40,620 in business class*. The fares are available from now until 29 March and are valid for travel until 15 December 2020.

Fly Better with unmatched in-flight and on-ground experiences

With door-to-door chauffeur service and luxury on-ground lounges in select airports worldwide and onboard enhancements, travellers can Fly Better with a seamless travel experience even before boarding and after arrival at one’s destination.

Passengers in all classes can enjoy more than 4,500 channels of the latest TV and on-demand content in multiple languages with Emirates’ award-winning ice inflight entertainment system. They can also share their travel experience on social media and stay connected throughout the flight, with pre-loaded 20MB of free Wi-Fi data.

Emirates provides travellers with direct connections to more than 150 destinations in 84 countries and territories including 43 destinations in Europe; 17 in the Americas; 23 in Africa; 13 in the Middle East; and 17 in South Asia. Emirates operates five daily flights from Bangkok, two daily flights from Phuket, to Dubai International Airport (throughout the winter season).

In addition, to provide Emirates’ customers with peace of mind should they decide to change their travel plans due to the evolving COVID-19 situation, Emirates is offering customers more flexibility, choice and value through its newly introduced waiver policy for all booked tickets issued before 31 March 2020.

The waiver allows customers across its network the choice of changing their travel dates without change and re-issuance fees. Customers can change their booking to any date for travel within an 11-month date range in the same booking class without change penalties. If applicable, the difference in fare applies.

Customers who wish to change their travel arrangements after making bookings before 31 March can visit their travel agent or contact the Emirates call centre at +6627873387

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, contact your travel agent or visit www.emirates.com/th.

Below are some of the featured destinations and starting from fares:

DESTINATION Economy Class Fares From (THB) Business Class Fares From (THB) Dubai 15,420 40,620 Paris 17,855 71,190 Oslo 18,250 99,350 Frankfurt 18,645 79,245 Munich 18,705 91,805 Zurich 18,820 83,180 Stockholm 19,080 101,180 London 19,555 87,260 Venice 26,105 110,425 New York 26,350 125,980

*Terms and conditions apply.