Middle East travel show moves dates

LONDON, 11 March 2020: No surprises Reed Travel Exhibitions bit the bullet and postponed the Arabian Travel Market to new dates, 28 June to 1 July 2020.

Earlier reports claimed it would go ahead with the show that was scheduled for 19 to 22 April at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai, UAE.

In its official statement released 9 March, the organisers expressed concern for everyone impacted by the virus.

“Like all of you, we have carefully monitored the global health crisis related to Covid-19 coronavirus. Our top priority is the health and safety of everyone involved in Arabian Travel Market; employees, partners, customers and exhibitors.”

ATM 2020 plays an important role for industry professionals across the Middle East region to reach out to customers and partners worldwide.

Holding the show later in the year is important as Dubai will host Expo 2020 in Dubai in autumn, an event that is promoted heavily by companies attending ATM.