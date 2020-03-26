Centara Grand gets creative with takeaways

BANGKOK, 26 March 2020: Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok launched Wednesday a takeaway and food delivery service from its signature restaurants.

Takeaways can be ordered at the hotel’s Don Giovanni Italian, Dynasty for classical Cantonese cuisine and Hagi for traditional Japanese cuisine.

Takeaway or quick delivery service is available daily from 1130 to 2030 daily as a response to the city’s restrictions on restaurants that prevents in-dining but allows takeaway service.

Guests can order a four-piece dim sum box at only THB 65 net including a bottle of drinking water, a snack box at THB 65 net including a bottle of drinking water and a fruit juice or a quick-and-easy lunch box at THB 95 net including a bottle of drinking water while the signature set lunch from the hotel’s speciality restaurants such as chopstick lunch on the go box set from Dynasty or Hagi restaurant will cost THB 395 net including a bottle of drinking water.

All prices are net in Thai baht and are inclusive of tax and service charge.

Available upon request, the hotel also offers an extensive takeaway and delivery menu from its award-winning restaurants Don Giovanni, Dynasty and Hagi. Guests can see the menu via https://bit.ly/33Fa2gj

The hotel is offering free delivery within 1 km of the hotel away with a minimum order of three food boxes per order. Beyond that zone, the delivery costs THB20 per km from the hotel. Guests can order now via Facebook Messenger m.me/centaragrandladpraobangkok, call 02 541 1234 ext 4101, 4178 or via Grab Food.