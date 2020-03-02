Asian Trails gains top Travelife status

AMSTERDAM, 2 March 2020: The Travelife Partner award has now been bestowed on all six Asian Trails branches including Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia & Malaysia.

The award is a recognition for the long-term efforts and frontrunner position of six Asian Trails branches regarding sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility.

As recipients of the award, Asian Trails offices in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia comply with more than 100 criteria, related to an operators’ office management, product range, international business partners and customer information.

The Travelife standard covers ISO 26000 Corporate Social Responsibility themes, including the environment, biodiversity, human rights and labour relations and is formally recognised as in full compliance with the UN-supported Global Sustainable Tourism Criteria.

This is a success followed by Asian Trails Vietnam who reached Travelife Partner in 2018.

Asian Trails China is the last remaining branch from the Asian Trails Group still working on achieving the Travelife Partner award endorsement.

Travelife manager for tour operators, Naut Kusters said: “I am delighted to see that sustainability in the tour operators sector is obtaining momentum. The award of the front runner Asian Trails Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia will inspire other companies in those countries to follow the same path”.

Travelife, which has been established with the support of the European Commission, is the leading international sustainability certification for the travel sector.

More than 35 national travel associations are promoting the scheme to their members, including ABTA, The British Travel Association and PATA, the Pacific Asian Travel Association.

Since 2012, more than 600 Asian companies have been trained in CSR with the support of the Dutch government CBI program. They are now working step-by-step towards more sustainable operations.