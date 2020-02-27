THAI extends fee waiver timeline

BANGKOK, 27 February 2020: THAI has extended the ticket change fee waiver for passengers to make changes to airline tickets and even routes as Covid-19 outbreak regional travel demand.

Thai Airways International vice president sales department, Nond Kalinta, updated the status of the fee waiver for changing flights and routes Wednesday.

Roundtrip flights Bangkok to Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore

Passengers holding tickets for travel on THAI or THAI Smile code-share flights that were issued before and/or on 18 February 2020, for travel from 18 February to 30 April 2020. The fee waiver applies to roundtrip flights from Bangkok to Tokyo (Narita/Haneda), Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo, Sendai, Seoul, Pusan, Taipei, Kaohsiung, and Singapore.

Roundtrip flights from Bangkok to China and Hong Kong

It applies to passengers holding tickets on THAI roundtrip flights from Bangkok to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Xiamen, Kunming, and Chengdu.

Also, applicable for roundtrip code-share flights operated by THAI Smile from Bangkok to Chongqing, Changsha, and Zhengzhou, roundtrip code-share flights operated by Shenzhen Airlines from Bangkok-Shenzhen and Phuket-Shenzhen, as well as roundtrip flights operated by THAI Smile from Bangkok or Phuket to Hong Kong. Tickets must have been issued before and/or on 28 January 2020 for travel from 24 January to 30 April 2020.

Roundtrip flights from Bangkok to Italy

Passengers holding tickets for travel on THAI flights that were issued before and/or on 25 February 2020, scheduled to travel during 25 February to 30 April 2020 on roundtrip flights from Bangkok to Rome and from Bangkok to Milan.

Passengers may make changes to airline tickets and/or the route before the flight date specified on the ticket, within the ticket validity date, or extend the departure date until 30 September 2020 at any THAI sales office. The ticket change fee will be waived but terms and conditions apply.

For more information about flight schedules or cancellations, visit thaiairways.com or contact the THAI Contact Center at Tel. 0-2356-1111, 24 hours a day.