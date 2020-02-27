Travel Tours expands in India

JAIPUR, India, 27 February 2020: Travel Tours, the leisure travel brand of FCM Travel Solutions and the Indian subsidiary of Flight Centre Travel Group opened its first store in Jaipur this week.

The group’s 55th store was inaugurated in the presence of the chief guest Maharaj Devraj Singh from the Jaipur Royal Family, and FCM Travel Solutions’ Travel Tours leisure travel brand leader, Anand Menon.

Travel services sold at the store include domestic and international flights, customised and group Holidays, hotels, car transfers and cruise vacations.

Menon during the opening ceremony said: “The launch of our 55th outlet signifies our stronghold in the northern part of India. Off late we have witnessed a surge in demand from leisure travel enthusiasts from Jaipur and the surrounding areas for outbound destinations for short-haul destinations like Dubai, Bali, Sri Lanka etc. as well as for long haul destinations like Europe, USA and Australia.

The Maharaj Devraj Singh of Jaipur added: “Traditionally Jaipur has always seen an influx of tourists, but today its people are also interested in travelling and explore new destinations. Travel Tours is a welcome and much-needed addition to the new-age Jaipur milieu where people are travelling not only during holidays but also to celebrate special occasions.”

Travel Tours’ current footprint extends to Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Indore, Raipur and several other secondary cities via a combination of owned branches and newly opened franchise outlets. The latest Store Location: Crystal Mall, Bani Park, Jaipur