Nepal appoints tourism board boss

KATHMANDU, 3 February 2020: A local tourism entrepreneur Dhananjay Regmi has been appointed the chief executive officer of Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) for the next four years.

Nepal Tourism Board shortlisted three candidates in the search for a replacement for Deepak Raj Joshi, the current CEO of the NTB who has stepped down.

The three shortlisted candidates: Dhananjay Regmi who is the owner of the ‘Himalayan Research Expedition (HRE)’, a trekking company;

Dipak Bastakoti the director of DJ’s Tourism Services Pvt Ltd based in Kathmandu;

Hikmat Singh Aiyer, senior corporate director at Nepal Tourism Board

He takes over the post from the outgoing CEO Deepak Raj Joshi who left the post on 24 December.

Regmi is the fifth CEO of NTB. Since its establishment in 1998. He is the chairman of the Himalayan Research Expedition and Himalayan Research Centre.

His priority task is to lead the Visit Nepal Year 2020 campaign and achieve the difficult target of welcoming 2 million visitors this year.

Already the target is in doubt as China’s outbound travel takes a hit following the Wuhan coronavirus. Nepal has cancelled all direct flights to China and arrivals will plummet following China’s decision to stop all overseas travel package sales that came into effect at the last week.

Nepal Tourism Board is a national tourism organisation of Nepal established in 1998. The Nepali Government established the organisation in partnership with the private sector tourism industry.