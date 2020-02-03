Singapore suspends travel from China

SINGAPORE, 3 February 2020: Singapore is now restricting entry to all travellers from mainland China including non-Chinese who have a recent history of visits to China.

It is one of the first countries to raise the visa suspension level to all travellers from Mainland travel. Malaysia limits it to just Chinese citizens who hold passports issued in Hubei province.

Thailand remains undecided despite pressure from the country’s Ministry of Public Health to introduce visa suspension to lower the risk of local community infections. The main source of opposition comes from the tourism sector which claims that China’s suspension of all package tours introduced two weeks ago and the closing all flights from Hubei province has already cut travel from China to a minimum.

That view might change after reports of the first local community infection a taxi driver who has no history of travel to China but was possibly exposed to the disease from a Chinese who hailed his taxi.

Thailand reported 19 confirmed cases by the weekend, of which five returned home after being discharged.

In contrast, Singapore’s health authorities say the suspension of the visa covering all of China will help to reduce the risk of community spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Previously the city-state suspended visas, visa-free stays and stopped transits at Changi airport who had recently visited Hubei province in China.

Now new visitors of any nationality with a recent travel history of visiting mainland China will not be allowed to enter Singapore, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong reported last Friday.

Chinese citizens who have Singapore permanent residency (PRs) are not included in the new ruling.

Previously issued short-term and multiple-visit visas for those with Chinese passports will also be suspended. Those who hold such visas will not be allowed into Singapore during this period.

Effective last Friday, the US denies entry to all travellers from Mainland China.

At the weekend, China reported 14,000 confirmed cases while the death toll rose to 300. The first fatality outside of China was confirmed on Sunday in the Philippines