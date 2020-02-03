Centara: Staying Well with flora bliss

BANGKOK, 3 February 2020: Thailand’s leading hotel operator, Centara Hotels & Resorts is now new spa experiences branded, Floral Bliss that are the newest addition to the group’s Staying Well holistic health and fitness programme.

Available at Centara’s SPA Cenvaree and Cense wellness centres throughout Thailand, the spa treatment lasts two hours.

“At Centara, we are dedicated to enhancing our guests’ wellbeing by presenting a collection of spa treatments, fitness options and healthy cuisine under our Staying Well initiative. New for 2020, our Floral Bliss therapy blends the rich traditions of Thai wellness with the country’s natural blooms to create a serene spa journey,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts corporate director of spa operations Tara Hanrahan.

Centara’s Staying Well concept is designed to let guests relax and stay in shape during their stay. Built around three core pillars – Live Well, Eat Well and Sleep Well – this innovative initiative combines health, fitness, nutrition and sleep-inducing amenities to reinvigorate the body and mind.

Floral Bliss is now available at SPA Cenvaree or Cense outlets across Thailand, located at Centara’s hotels and resorts in Bangkok, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Koh Samui, Krabi, Phuket, Sri Racha, Koh Chang, Chiang Mai, Rayong and Trat.

Prices start from just THB1,800 for the two-hour ritual.

For more information, please visit https://www.spacenvaree.com/general_offers/floral-bliss/offers/