TAT takes TTM to Phuket

BANGKOK, 24 January 2020: For the first time, Phuket will host Thailand’s top B2B trade show, the 19th Thailand Travel Mart Plus Amazing Gateway to the Greater Mekong Subregion (TTM+) 2020.

Tourism Authority of Thailand will host the show 1 to 3 June 2020, at the Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa. Over last two years, Pattaya hosted the show at the Ocean Marina complex. Prior to that TTM visited Chiang Mai for two years, 2016 and 2017, breaking with a 15-year tradition of hosting the show annually in Bangkok. Based on the pattern of recent years, the show is likely to stay in Phuket for two years.

This year’s theme is “New Shades of Responsible Travel”, and TAT has promised to improve the show’s management to minimise its ecological impact while making it a more cost-effective show for travel sellers by delivering quality international buyers.

TAT pledges to make the 2020 edition an entirely “green meeting” and position Phuket as a responsible tourism destination that adopts zero waste and total environmental protection objectives.

TAT says it will invite 350 quality international buyers and provide booth 370 quality sellers. Preference will be given to buyers specialising in responsible tourism, health and wellness and community-based tourism plus destination management companies.

First-time sellers will enjoy special privileges. Entrepreneurs who support environmental protection will be prioritised along with DMCs, tourist attractions and entertainment venues. Entrepreneurs from emerging destinations and former winners of the Kinnari National Tourism Awards will get a 50% discount on booth space.

Buyer selection will prioritise high-potential and first-time buyers, especially from emerging markets; such as Africa, Latin America and Eastern Europe. Repeat buyers will be evaluated on the basis of a positive appointment fulfilment records.