STB sales path in 2020

Sarawak Tourism Board outlines marketing initiatives for 2020.

KUCHING, 3 January 2020: Sarawak Tourism Board sets out its marketing and sales stall for 2020 confirming participate in 27 trade and consumer fairs, roadshows and sales missions during the year.

Among the notable fairs booked by STB and its Sarawak trade partners are the MATKA Nordic Fair, Helsinki in January, Flight Centre Travel Expo in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, and the Guangzhou International Travel Fair in February respectively, ITB Berlin in March, MATTA Fairs in March and September in Kuala Lumpur, ITB Mumbai in April and ITB Shanghai in May, and ITB Singapore in October and WTM London in November.

STB will also be conducting its own roadshows with its partners in the major cities in Australia, Germany, Holland, China and in West Malaysia.

These marketing initiatives offers platform for Sarawak trade partners to meet up with potential international business associates for business and networking sessions getting to know more about the destination and its product experiences.

For further information on the line up of the Board’s 2020 marketing initiatives, log on to the official page at https://sarawaktourism.com/trade-consumer-fairs/

(Source: STB)