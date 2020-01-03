Princess Solar Eclipse cruise

Sapphire Princess sailed along Straits of Malacca for Solar Eclipse Cruise.

SINGAPORE, 3 January 2020: Guest onboard the fastest growing international premium cruise line, Princess Cruises, viewed the annular solar eclipse that occurred early in the afternoon of Boxing Day (26 December), along the Straits of Malacca.

More than 2,600 guests from around the world embarked Sapphire Princess in Singapore on 17 December for an 11-day voyage around Southeast Asia visiting ports including Nha Trang and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Sihanoukville (Cambodia), Bangkok, Koh Samui and Port Klang before arriving in Singapore on 28 December.





Guests and crew were given solar filter glasses to safely view the phenomenon. Hundreds of guests gathered on the upper deck of the ship to witness the solar eclipse.

An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon covers the sun’s centre, leaving the sun’s visible outer edges to form a “ring of fire” around the Moon. This a rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse as the last solar eclipse visible from Singapore shores was more than 20 years ago in 1998. The next solar eclipse will be seen from Singapore in 2063.

“Guests onboard were delighted to witness the once-in-a-lifetime ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse onboard Sapphire Princess while celebrating Christmas and Boxing Day,“ said Farriek Tawfik, Director Southeast Asia, Princess Cruises.

