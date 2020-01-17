Sarawak attends Nordic Fair

HELSINKI, 17 January 2020: Sarawak Tourism Board kicks starts its 2020 sales campaign during the MATKA Nordic Fair 16 to 19 at the Helsinki Exhibition and Convention Centre in Finland.

This year’s participation is under Tourism Malaysia Pavilion Stand No. 7n101 in Halls 6 and 7. During the first two days, MATKA is open only for travel trade professionals and then opens to travel consumers at the weekend.

Three Sarawak’s products are being launched at the show; the Sibu and the Central Region, the Trans-Borneo Cycling and the Rainforest World Music Festival 2020. An iconic event the music festival dates are 10 to 12 July.

Sarawak Tourism Board, Chief Executive Officer, Sharzede (centre) introducing Sarawak’s product to one of the attendees during MATKA 2019.

All three projects are expected to create an impact in terms of branding and innovation for Sarawak in line with the Visit Sarawak Campaign 2020.

There will also be a Tourism Malaysia The Hague and Sarawak Tourism Seminar 2020 21 January 21, organised jointly by Sarawak Tourism and Tourism Malaysia at the Corendon Village Hotel, Amsterdam for a session with Dutch tour operators and media on the updates and present Sarawak’s new products.

(Source: STB)

For more information visit http://www.sarawaktourism.com.