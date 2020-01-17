HPL team shines at ATF’s Travex

SINGAPORE, 17 January 2020: HPL Hotels & Resorts fielded a strong sales team at the ASEAN Tourism Forum’s Travex trade show that closed on Thursday in host country Brunei.

Team member Casa del Rio Melaka’s director of sales and marketing , Agnes Tay, presented the resort’s new packages to buyers visiting the HPL sales pavilions.

According to the official count released on the show’s opening day, Travex attracted 161 international buyers, 263 travel and hospitality sellers as well as 109 hosted media.

HPL Hotels & Resorts Team at ATF 2020

Casa del Rio Melaka presented new holiday content such as a ‘Food Trail Package’ that promotes the foodie experience during a stay at this Mediterranean-style boutique hotel.

The HPL pavilion also featured a ‘Spin the Wheel’ contest with the lucky winners taking away the hotel’s official merchandise as prizes.

For more information on the resort property, website at https://casadelrio-melaka.com/

Headquartered in Singapore, HPL Hotels & Resort is a hospitality management company, operated and wholly-owned by Hotel Properties Limited (HPL), a Singapore main-board listed company.

The group manages 11 hotels and resorts in the Asia Pacific and the Indian Ocean. They are Concorde Hotel Singapore, Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Concorde Hotel Shah Alam, Hard Rock Hotel Bali, Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya, Hard Rock Hotel Penang, Casa del Mar – Langkawi, The Lakehouse – Cameron Highlands, Casa del Rio – Melaka, and Gili Lankanfushi Maldives.