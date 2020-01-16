Hard Rock Bali on top resort list

KUTA, Bali, 16 January 2020: Condé Nast Traveler named Hard Rock Hotel Bali as the 11th resort in the “Top 20 Resorts” category in Bali, Indonesia as part of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

More than 600,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers worldwide submitted responses that rated their travel experiences to provide a full snapshot of where and how we travel today.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.”

Hard Rock Hotel Bali’s general manager, Shane Coates said, “We are privileged to have been recognised by Condé Nast Traveler as one of the top 20 Resorts in Bali, as a result of providing amplified vacation’s to all our guests. We are extremely proud to have been recognised reflecting the dedication and commitment of our team members.”

Hard Rock is globally recognised as a world-class entertainment and lifestyle brand with unique hotel programs at its core and a commitment to offering authentic experiences, unparalleled service and the thread that unites them all – music.

Hard Rock Hotel Bali with 418 rooms and suites, was the first Hard Rock Hotel in Asia and is located in a prime area opposite Kuta Beach.

The property features eight meeting rooms, the largest pool in Bali, more than 700 pieces of rare music memorabilia, two live music and entertainment venues nightly and nine on-site food and beverage outlets including Hard Rock Cafe.

For more information or to book a stay at Hard Rock Hotel Bali, please visit http://bali.hardrockhotels.net/ .