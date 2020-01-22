Masterchef cooks up workshops on cruises

SINGAPORE, 22 January 2020: Princess Cruises in Southeast Asia is collaborating with Diana Chan, MasterChef Australia season 9 winner, to conduct a series of masterclass workshops onboard Sapphire Princess during a four-day voyage round trip from Singapore to Port Klang (Kuala Lumpur).

Princess Cruises is well-known for its focus on exquisite cuisine, offering a wide range of culinary delights from endless buffet choices to gourmet pizza, fine dining and speciality dining. The cruise line has partnered with world-class chefs, including Curtis Stone to design menus that create special memories around the table. Together, they constantly search for new ingredients, new techniques, and delicious discoveries to excite the senses of Princess guests and inspire them on their voyages.

Partnering with Diana will offer guests an unforgettable experience learning how to bring together seasonal produce, colours and flavours to prepare sensational Asian dishes. Diana will showcase her take on the famous Indonesian salad of ‘gado gado’ and also give a masterclass on creating a Chinese New Year salad ‘yu sheng’ which represents luck and prosperity.

“To celebrate Chinese New Year, we are delighted that Diana Chan will be sharing her incredible talent and techniques for creating mouth-watering Asian dishes, including yu-sheng using an array of flavourful ingredients onboard Sapphire Princess. We also wanted to share the spirit of family bonding and togetherness this festive season, and spending quality time with loved ones is what Princess Cruises encourage our guests to embrace whilst cruising,” said Farriek Tawfik, Director Southeast Asia, Princess Cruises.

Princess Cruises has received awards including Best Cruise Ship for Dining (USA TODAY 10Best; Cruise Critic), Healthiest Cruise (Shape Magazine), Best Cruises for Food Lovers (Food & Wine Magazine) and Best Pizza at Sea – Alfredo’s Pizzeria (USA TODAY).

“I am looking forward to partnering Princess Cruises to host a few culinary experiences onboard. I’m excited to give the guests the ultimate masterclass on a classic Indonesian dish, gado gado and the Chinese New Year prosperity salad, yu sheng. I can’t wait to experience all that the ship has to offer from fine dining experiences to the theatre to relaxing on the deck,” said Diana Chan, MasterChef Australia S9 winner.

Diana has a new food and travel show showcasing everything about Asian cuisine. The series, which was launched on the Asia Food Network on 14 January, will have 10 episodes on the cuisine of countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand and Japan.

Sapphire Princess has 18 decks and a guest capacity of 2,670. It also has 12 restaurants, bars and lounges, five fine dining rooms, 24-hour complimentary room service, the Princess Theatre which can accommodate 700 guests and the iconic ‘Movies Under The Stars’ giant outdoor amphitheatre by the poolside.