STB refreshes Sabah branding

KOTA KINABALU, 22 January 2020: Sabah Tourism Board has launched its new brand, Enchanting Sabah, which has been featured in promotional collateral since 1 January.

Created by the STB’s Communication and Digital Division, the board will churn out new promotional collateral throughout this year to support and complement its marketing efforts.

“Sabah has always been known as an eco-destination way before the term eco became popularised,” said Sabah Tourism Board chairman Ken Pan. “The conservation efforts in Sabah should be commended from having the Sepilok Orang Utan Rehabilitation Center which has been in operation since 1964, Selingan Island Turtle Hatchery since 1977 and of course in the recent years the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Center and soon to come, a Pangolin Sanctuary.”

Commenting on the branding and promotions, Sabah Tourism Board general manager, Pn Noredah Othman said: “Consistent branding helps with visibility in the sphere of marketing and advertising. Sabah Tourism constantly finds cost-effective yet impactful marketing activities in order to achieve our destination promotion. The move to create brand sentiment will help the public recognize a Sabah advert when placed either in mainstream media or online. It’s now time to showcase and highlight the Enchanting elements of Sabah.”

Link to Enchanting Sabah video – https://youtu.be/9-H0JnH-_pk