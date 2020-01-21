Heritage Stay in Bang Rak

BANGKOK, 21 January 2020: Prince Theatre Heritage Stay, a boutique hotel located in Bang Rak on the site of the former Prince Theatre is one of the venues for the Bangkok Design Week 2020 1 to 9 February.

Prince Theatre Heritage Stay is teaming up with Taeogawa, a young Thai artist who creates a Facebook page called BEMUSED, to showcase classic old films in an art form of graffiti featuring the King Kong character.

The hotel tucked away in the riverside district of Bang Rak, in Si Wiang, Chalerm Krung Road, 400 metres from Taksin Bridge BTS station, is under Montara Hospitality Group’s management.

Dating back to the First World War era it opened as the Royal Casino, but was swiftly closed down by royal command and reopened in 1917 as the Prince Theatre prospering until modern shopping malls with their own cinemas evolved in the 1980s. Ultimately, the demolition ball ended the theatre’s colourful career that in its final years had included showing pornographic movies on the sly to survive. Eventually, real estate developers came along and built a hotel on the site that opened in 2018.

The site’s links to the city early and colourful history mingled with the hotel’s art theme and it now found a spot among the venues for the Bangkok Design Week.

Dining venues in the hotel, such as the Box Office Bar & Cafe will serve signature drinks. At the same time, a movie screen will display short video clips featuring favourite scenes from some of the best Thai and classic international movies.

The main characters will be replaced with the King Kong character, and everyone can take pictures with their favourite movies. In the area that once housed the cinema’s old film projector, an exhibit of illustrated classic movie posters featuring the King Kong character and reflecting contemporary art will be on display.

The Bangkok Design Week events are open to the public, but the hotel is hoping it will also boost bookings at the legendary theatre-turned-boutique-property.

The hotel is also hosting a walking tour that explores the Si Wiang neighbourhood and the Bang Rak community bookable by using the code WALKINGKONG when making a direct booking up until 31 October 2020.

Rates for direct booking on the hotel’s website start at THB2,580. Booking.com quotes the cheapest rate at THB1,743 inclusive of tax and service, but minus breakfast ( costs an additional THB120). The booking site quotes a higher rate with breakfast at THB 2,362 in its top room category.

For more information visit www.princeheritage.com