BANGKOK, 15 January 2020: Recently, Bangkok Airways handed out prizes in a lucky draw this week for passengers who participated in its latest customer satisfaction survey.

The airline’s vice president marketing Varong Israsena Na Ayudhya, (2nd from left) together with the director – customer relations and experience management Waewta Chaiyapol, (2nd from right) organised the lucky draw for winners of its customer satisfaction survey 2/2019.

The event was held at airline’s head office.