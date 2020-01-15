CWT launches booking platform in China

SHANGHAI, 15 January 2020: CWT, a leading travel management specialist, announced Tuesday the launch of its flagship platform, myCWT, in China.

The launch makes CWT the first global travel management provider to deploy an open API-based platform that has been tailored for the specific needs of the China market.

1 of 6

CWT’s president and CEO Kurt Ekert said: “Given China’s high-tech, the mobile-oriented pace of life, we are excited to launch a digitally-driven customer experience here that helps clients and employees in this dynamic market achieve their true potential.”

Working with several specialized Chinese travel, technology and e-commerce partners, CWT has adapted myCWT for deployment in China. It addresses the needs and nuances of the market – from content to payments and integration capabilities – while maintaining a consistent user experience with CWT’s global offer. Its open API architecture facilitates easy integration with third-party applications and clients’ internal systems, allowing CWT to provide a broad selection of products, services and content.

In China, travellers and travel arrangers will be able to connect with CWT through multiple channels, including an H5 website, a mobile app, messaging (live chat), email and phone calls.

The platform will offer domestic and international travel content, including flights, rail, hotels and ground transportation. In addition to using the global distribution systems (GDSs) like TravelSky, it will incorporate content from other sources such as aggregators by using API connections.

The system will allow travellers to compare flight and rail options for domestic journeys in a single view, including the cost and travel time, to make more informed decisions.

CWT is currently piloting myCWT with a few clients in China. A full roll-out will commence in the second quarter of the year, progressively replacing CWT Online, the current online booking tool and mobile app used by CWT’s customers in China since 2012.