AirAsia shaves carbon footprint

SEPANG, 31 January 2020: AirAsia will implement digital solutions to improve fuel efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

Developed by Paris-based Safety Line, the OptiFlight-In-flight guidance is a unique suite of digital solutions that optimise all flight phases.

Following extensive validation tests, AirAsia has implemented OptiClimb which will save up to 3% of its climb fuel, potentially representing a fleetwide carbon footprint reduction of at least 73,000 tons of CO2 per year.

By introducing new digital initiatives to its flight operations, AirAsia is not only offsetting its carbon emissions but also pro-actively reducing them at the source whilst also further reducing costs for the benefit of its customers.

AirAsia Group chief operations officer Javed Malik said: “AirAsia is making every effort to improve its operational efficiency and become a digital airline in all aspects of our business including flight operations, and OptiFlight will allow us to leverage vast amounts of flight data with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions.”

In addition to implementing OptiClimb, AirAsia joined the OptiFlight Innovation Partnership in September 2019, which provides further flight optimisation opportunities that will be explored in all flight phases. The airline will be the first in Asia to trial OptiDirect, a solution that recommends some adjustments to pilots based on historical tracks flown and forecasted weather on the route.