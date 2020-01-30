Emirates garners awards

DUBAI, UAE, 30 January 2020: Emirates has picked up ‘Best Airline in the World’ and ‘Best First Class’ at the prestigious 2019 ULTRAs.

Voted by the hundreds of thousands of readers of The Telegraph’s luxury travel magazines Ultratravel UK and Ultratravel Middle East, the awards are the industry hallmark of the world’s best luxury travel experiences.

Emirates Airline’s chief operating officer, Adel Al Redha, received the awards at a ceremony held Tuesday in Dubai at the Emerald Palace Kempinski Hotel.

The ceremony was attended by key members in the global travel industry. The two awards are a recognition of the airline’s consistent delivery of trendsetting travel products and services across its fleet and network.

“Emirates is honoured to be recognised for the hard work and commitment we put in to make flying better for our customers,” said the airline’s COO. Tonight’s awards demonstrate that our efforts have made a positive contribution our customers’ journey, and we will continue to innovate our products and services across all of our touchpoints to make the travel experience personalised, enjoyable and efficient.”

In April 2019, Emirates completed its USD150 million refurbishment of 10 Boeing 777-200LR aircraft, offering a two-class cabin with wider Business Class seats in a 2-2-2 format and a fully refreshed Economy Class cabin in new colour scapes and enhanced designs.

The airline boosted its in-flight entertainment selection, and now provides customers with an unmatched selection of 4,500 channels of on-demand entertainment. In 2019, Emirates also introduced playlist synching, a way for customers to browse the extensive content on offer, create personalised playlists based on their preferences ahead of their flight, and sync it to their seats once onboard, using the Emirates App.

The airline also launched biometric boarding and facial recognition technology at its departure gates for customers flying from Dubai to any of its 12 destinations in the US, reducing the time taken for identity checks. More biometric technology is being rolled out for a better end-to-end experience in 2020.

