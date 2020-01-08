AirAsia cuts CNY fares

SEPANG, 8 January 2020 – Malaysians travelling during the upcoming Chinese New Year can book special late-night flights at fixed low fares between Peninsula and East Malaysia, 21 to 31 January.

Travellers can fly from Kuala Lumpur to Sibu, Bintulu and Miri, as well as from Johor Bahru to Sibu for MYR149* one-way all-in-fares and from Kuala Lumpur to Sandakan and Tawau at MYR199*.

In addition to the late-night flights at fixed low fares to six routes to East Malaysia, AirAsia also adds extra flights to 20 popular routes across Malaysia and to Singapore such as from Kuala Lumpur to Langkawi, Penang, Sibu, Tawau and Singapore, from Alor Setar to Johor Bahru, from Kota Kinabalu to Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Penang and Tawau, from Ipoh to Johor Bahru and Singapore, from Johor Bahru to Kuching, Miri, Sibu and Tawau, from Kuching to Kuala Lumpur, Sibu and Singapore, as well as from Penang to Singapore.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said: “Today, we are pleased to announce the additional late-night flights with 12,960 seats at fixed low fares to selected cities in East Malaysia for the upcoming festive celebration, in addition to the 65,826 additional seats to popular routes across Malaysia and Singapore.”

Passengers can also enjoy up to 88%** off for all destinations such as from Kuala Lumpur to Penang, Langkawi, Kuantan, Lake Toba, Jakarta, Singapore, Surat Thani, Bangkok and more on airasia.com and AirAsia mobile app for bookings made by 12 January for travel through to 31 August 2020.

In addition, they can get 10% off check-in baggage pre-booked on flights within Malaysia; 5% discount on a hotel with promo code: DOUBLE2020; up to 50% off duty-free shopping and 2020 BIG Points on ourshop.com; festive meal from MYR12.

Passengers travelling during the Chinese New Year period are advised to arrive at the airport earlier to avoid congestion and to use web check-in and mobile check-in services for maximum convenience. Web and mobile check-in services are available from 14 days before to one hour before the scheduled time of departure.

Check-in counters close 60 minutes before the scheduled flight departure time for international flights and 45 minutes before the scheduled flight departure time for domestic flights. Whereas, klia2 check-in counters for both international and domestic flights will close 60 minutes before the scheduled flight departure time

Additional late-night flights with fixed fares from Kuala Lumpur to Sarawak:

Additional late-night flights with fixed fares from Kuala Lumpur to Sabah:

Additional late-night flights with fixed fares from Johor Bahru to Sarawak:

*Promotional fixed fares quoted are for one-way travel only inclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply.

**Discounts only applicable to base fares.