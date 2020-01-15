Accor takes over Star Rayong

RAYONG, Thailand, 15 January 2020: Accor has signed an agreement to manage the 235-room Star Convention Centre in Thailand.

The Star Convention Hotel will be rebranded to Novotel Rayong Star Convention Centre later this year, following renovations of all rooms, the lobby and dining outlets.

Located in the city centre of Rayong province, the owners have committed to extending the property with another 336 rooms over the next two years.

Rayong is a major town on Thailand’s eastern seaboard that includes provinces such as Rayong, Chonburi and Trat.

The government has approved a project to build a high-speed linking two airports in Bangkok with U-Tapao airport around 20 km from Rayong town.