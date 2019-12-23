Princess Cruises has longest homeporting season in Taiwan in 2020

SINGAPORE, 20 December, 2019 – Princess Cruises has announced that Majestic Princess will be homeporting for a six-month season in Taipei (Keelung), Taiwan in 2020. This is the longest season that Majestic Princess will be based in Keelung. Majestic Princess will offer 38 voyages from late March to August carrying over 150,000 guests to various destinations in Japan and South Korea.

In conjunction with this announcement, Princess Cruises will launch new services and enhanced experiences in 2020 including three cherry blossom themed cruises, calling in Fukuoka, Kumamoto, Nagasaki and Busan (South Korea). There will be limited-edition “cherry blossom sweets,” including cherry blossom themed pudding, pink cheesecake, and ice cream. In the main dining room, every guest will be able to enjoy a special, three-course set from chef Curtis Stone on these sailings.

In April 2020, MedallionNet, the best Wi-Fi at sea, will be launched on Majestic Princess when she is Taiwan.

Princess Cruises has experienced tremendous growth in Asia in just six years of homeporting in the region – in Japan, Taiwan and Singapore. In 2018, Princess Cruises carried over 394,000 passengers in Asia and in the same year, three ships – Majestic Princess, Sun Princess and Diamond Princess – were deployed to Taiwan for the first time. From 2014 to 2018, Princess Cruises increased its itineraries 6.5 times, and passenger numbers by nearly 10-fold in Taiwan.

“Sailings in Taiwan have become extremely popular with our guests from Asia who love the street food, night markets, natural beauty and shopping. Taiwan sailings are also appealing for guests who want to visit Japan and South Korea, with cruises offering many shore excursions to experience the sights and sounds of these countries,” said Farriek Tawfik, Director Southeast Asia, Princess Cruises.

New brand ambassador

Princess Cruises has announced the appointment of Taiwanese singing superstar Selina Jen as the cruise line’s 2020-21 Brand Ambassador for Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Selina is a member of the popular all-female singing group S.H.E. from Taiwan, an actress and television host. With Selena as brand ambassador, Princess Cruises aims to reach new audiences who may have never considered cruising as a holiday option before.

On May 2, Selina Jen will travel with guests on Majestic Princess on a “Sailing with Selina” Themed Cruise – There will be a meet & greet event, and appearance at the champagne waterfall ceremony.

Video of Majestic Princess: